Pakistan’s first AI-powered teacher introduced in Karachi school

A private school in Karachi has introduced Pakistan’s first AI-powered teacher, marking a significant step forward in the country’s educational landscape.

As per details, AI-powered teacher named Ainee was launched in a private school of Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

The AI teacher is designed to assist with subjects of class 5 such as mathematics, science, and languages, can respond to students’ queries, track their progress, and adjust lessons based on individual learning speeds.

The move involves a cutting-edge artificial intelligence system that aids in teaching, providing personalized learning experiences for students.

