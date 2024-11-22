web analytics
Friday, November 22, 2024
Pakistan’s first AI-powered teacher introduced in Karachi school

A private school in Karachi has introduced Pakistan’s first AI-powered teacher, marking a significant step forward in the country’s educational landscape.

As per details, AI-powered teacher named Ainee was launched in a private school of Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

The AI teacher is designed to assist with subjects of class 5 such as mathematics, science, and languages, can respond to students’ queries, track their progress, and adjust lessons based on individual learning speeds.

The move involves a cutting-edge artificial intelligence system that aids in teaching, providing personalized learning experiences for students.

Earlier in October, to address the suffering of 32.5 million people from hypertension in Pakistan, the Heart Line Chatbot, powered by artificial intelligence, was launched during the 27th Annual Conference of the Pakistan Hypertension League (PHL).

The Chatbot, developed under the Discovering Hypertension project, is aimed at guiding hypertension patients from basic information to treatment pathways, offering a much-needed digital solution in a country where only 11% of hypertensive patients have their condition under control.

