Pakistan’s first all-women market to be set up in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad announced on Wednesday that a special market for women would be set up in the federal capital by October 30.

He announced this while addressing the Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) 12th Annual General meeting 2021-22 here on Wednesday.

Addressing the ceremony, the interior minister asked women to come forward and play their due role in all fields of life. Sheikh Rasheed said that it was imperative to involve women in the overall development of the country.

The minister further said: “Two women universities have been established in Rawalpindi and a third one would be established soon.”

The minister said the daughter of a poor ‘Rickshaw’ driver had got top position in competitive examinations due to his efforts for establishing women colleges in each part of Rawalpindi.

Earlier, Founder President IWCCI Samina Fazil highly praised the minister for his efforts for the empowerment of women. The minister also took oath of the newly elected executive members of IWCCI and presented shields to the participants.

The decision to set up special market for women was made in June after interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed met a delegation from the Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) and acknowledged the necessity of including women in economic activity in the country.