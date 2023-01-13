Pakistan’s first electric bus service hit Karachi roads

KARACHI: Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Friday launched Pakistan’s first electric bus service in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Talking to the media after inaugurating the bus service, Sharjeeel Memon said environment-friendly Peoples Electric Bus service will start from Tank Chowk Malir Cantt to Clock Tower Roundabout, Sea View Defence using Khayaban e Ittehad,” he said, adding that airport passengers can also avail this service.

“The fares for these buses have been set at Rs50,” he said, adding that electric buses have more than 30 seats including designated seats for differently-abled persons.

He said that the in first phases 10 eco-friendly electric vehicles will ply on route one from Airport to Clock Tower. Sharjeel Memon said that a solar system was also installed for the charging of the buses.

Each bus will complete a journey of 240 kilometres after one-time charging, he added.

People of karachi will avail Pakistan’s first electric bus service from today. This service will start from Tank chouk malir cantt to clock tower roundabout, sea view defence using khayaban e ittehad. Airport passengers can also avail this bus service. #KarachiForEveryone pic.twitter.com/qVs4pDnrtB — Sharjeel Inam Memon (@sharjeelinam) January 13, 2023

In his Twitter message, Memon said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) led Sindh government is always focused on development, progress and prosperity.

In November last year, Memon had announced that the transport department of the Sindh government will start new bus service in Karachi.

