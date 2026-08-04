Pakistan's first energy plan to be unveiled in April: Awais Leghari

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy Awais Leghari on Tuesday said that Pakistan’s first comprehensive energy plan will be unveiled in April next year.

Addressing the ‘Solar Storage Conference’ here, Leghari said the negotiations have been underway with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over the supply of low-price energy facility, adding that the lending institution not allowing the cheaper electricity.

Energy minister said that Pakistan is passing through major power reforms. “The international monetary institution will be convinced with submitting all facts,” he said.

He said the country’s first comprehensive energy plan will be unveiled in year 2027 in April.

Awais Leghari said that the people will store energy in future for its use in the night.

The minister earlier in June acknowledged that the fixed charges in electricity bills have doubled.

Speaking on ARY News program “Khabar”, Awais Leghari stated that previously fixed charges were calculated at 3 to 4 percent of the bill, whereas they are now calculated at 10 percent.

Responding to questions from anchor Muhammad Malick, the Federal Minister said that the fixed cost in electricity bills remains the same throughout the year. In months with higher electricity consumption, the fixed cost appears lower as a percentage. He explained that earlier, fixed charges were around 3 to 4 percent of the bill, but currently they stand at around 10 percent.