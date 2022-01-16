PM Imran Khan to launch Pakistan’s first-ever digital city in Haripur today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to visit Haripur today (Monday) to perform the groundbreaking of Pakistan Digital City Special Technology Zone project, the country’s first such venture.

The prime minister will be accompanied by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, federal and provincial ministers.

The Pakistan Digital City project will be completed at a cost of Rs1.31 billion and scattered over 86 kanals of land.

Pakistan Digital City Haripur is a flagship project of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government being launched to provide all facilities to the IT industry in one place.

The project aims to serve as a state-of-the-art facility to enable collaborations and innovation amongst academia, research, industry and planners from within country and abroad.

وزیراعظم @ImranKhanPTI کل ہری پور میں پاکستان ڈیجیٹل سٹی سپیشل ٹیکنالوجی زون کا افتتاح کریں۔ pic.twitter.com/xlP28NXM5O — PTI (@PTIofficial) January 16, 2022

It will benefit other allied industries like electronics, software houses, mobile phone industry, technology incubators, computer industry in the province.

Earlier in August 2021, the KP govt had approved the ‘Digital City’ project in Haripur, which will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 1.3 billion.

Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated Lahore Technopolis, a special technology zone, to create jobs and boost Pakistan’s tech exports.

