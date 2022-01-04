Pakistan’s first-ever soccer city stadium to be built in Karachi

KARACHI: NED University of Engineering & Technology (NED) and Global Soccer Ventures (GSV) on Tuesday signed a 10-year agreement to establish Pakistan’s first soccer city stadium in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Under the agreement, the German engineers will develop a series of football infrastructure projects in Karachi including the construction of a state-of-art football stadium.

The stadium will be equipped with all FIFA’s world-class facilities. The innovative stadium is designed by a German firm, read the press release issued by a company.

“NED University wants to be at the forefront of science and technology as well as football,” said VC NED.

Chairman GSV, Zaib Khan said that the GSV is the foundation of the sports revolution in Pakistan.

He further said that the construction of the flagship soccer city will encourage other cities and institutions to come forward as well.

