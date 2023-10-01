Pakistan’s first female astronaut Namira Salim arrives in US for space travel

Pakistan’s first female astronaut, Namira Salim, has reached the United States for her space journey from the Virgin Galactic commercial space liner.

Namira Salim — who had hoisted Pakistan’s flag at the North Pole in 2007 — will begin her celestial expedition on October 5. Ms Salim arrived in Dallas, Texas from Karachi.

On this occasion, she said, “I am very grateful that my country has supported me a lot. I will take the flag of Pakistan into space with great pride.”

Dubai-based lady is first Pakistani astronaut who hoisted the Pakistani flag at the North Pole in 2007 and South Pole in 2008.

At the end of June this year, Virgin Galactic succeeded in taking the first commercial flight to space but this flight carried experts from Italy instead of ordinary tourists.

In August and September, the company launched the first space flight for tourists into space

This time Ms Salim will be part of the mission and she will have her seat in the cabin of the company’s VSS Unity spacecraft. She is also among 100 people who purchased tickets of this American company for the space tourism. She had bought the ticket for this trip in 2006 and now she is getting a chance to visit space.