Pakistan’s first green hydrogen plant to be established in Thatta

KARACHI: Pakistan’s first green hydrogen plant will be established in Thatta in collaboration with China, ARY News reported.

In this connection, the Sindh government has issued a letter of intent for the establishment of the project while 7000 acres of land has also been allotted near Gharo Jhimpir wind corridor in Thattha.

Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh presiding over a meeting on the project said that the pioneering project will generate thousands of jobs.

“Sindh government has issued the Letter of Intent for the project and 7,000 acres of land has been allotted for the project at Gharo in Thatta district,” provincial energy minister said.

It is to be mentioned here that the Sindh government had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a Chinese company for the construction of the country’s first green hydrogen project in October 2021.

The announced project will produce approximately 150,000 kg per day of green hydrogen from a 400 MW capacity plant using energy from wind and solar farms, according to the details of the project released at the time of the MoU signing ceremony.

Green hydrogen is the name given to hydrogen gas that has been produced using renewable energy, such as wind or solar power, which create no greenhouse gas emissions.

Green hydrogen is obtained through electrolysis powered by renewable electricity, generated through technologies such as solar panels or wind turbines.

Hydrogen gas can be used as a fuel in transportation, power generation and industrial activities. It does not release greenhouse gas emissions such as carbon dioxide when it is burned.