Pakistan’s first ‘Industrial Policy’ in the offing

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker government has constituted an Industry Advisory Council (IAC) to formulate Pakistan’s first-ever ‘robust industrial policy’, Commerce Minister Gohar Ejaz announced on Saturday.

The Industries and Production Division has issued a notification in this regard, stating that the Industry Advisory Council (IAC), comprising 13 top industrial group in Pakistan, will be headed by Minister Gohar Ejaz.

The council consists of top industrialists including Fawad Anwer Mukhtar, Muhammad Ali Tabba, Waqar Ahmed Malik, Abdus Samad Dawood, Raza Mansha, Shahzad Asghar Ali, Samir Chinoy, Amir Fayyaz Sheikh, and Shahbaz Yasin Malik, Ahsan Bashir, Syed Haider Ali, and Farooq Naseem from the private sector.

Members representing the public sector include Additional Secretary (In-charge), I&P Division; Secretary, Finance Division; Secretary, Commerce Division; Chairman, Federal Board of Revenue; and All Chief Secretaries of the provincial governments (including GB & AJK).

Meanwhile, Joint Secretary (IF), I&P Division will be Secretary Committee.

“Excited to announce the formation of the Industry Advisory Council, comprising 13 top groups in Pakistan,” Dr Gohar Ejaz, announced in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“Together, we will be formulating a robust industrial policy that will drive economic growth and development,” said the minister.

Gohar Ejaz said that he is thrilled to lead this initiative as the Federal Minister of Commerce and Industry. “Let’s chart a path towards a prosperous future,” he added.

The notification, issued by Industries and Production Division, stated that it shall provide secretariat support to the council. The council will hold a weekly meeting and submit its final report within ten weeks, it added.

The notification added that the Minister for Commerce and Industries will serve as IAC’s convener and chairman, who may co-opt any other person from the public/private sector, if deemed necessary.