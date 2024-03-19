24.9 C
Pakistan’s first IT city to be built in THIS city

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday announced the establishment of Pakistan’s first IT city in Lahore, ARY News reported.

She announced this while chairing third cabinet meeting on Tuesday. The meeting was also attended by provincial ministers, chief secretary and IGP.

In the meeting, the chief minister also approved annual and supplementary budget grants for 2023-24.

The chief minister further instructed to hand over the Lahore Knowledge Park to the Punjab Central Business District Authority.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that IT city would be completed within a year. All the major universities of the world would be invited to establish their campuses, she added.

The chief minister also approved the project of giving 20,000 electric bikes to students on soft installments. The distribution of bikes would be started from May this year.

She also highlighted the need for starting the air ambulance project on a trial basis in order to assist patients who reside in remote parts of the province.

