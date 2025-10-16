Pakistan’s first Prime Minister, Liaquat Ali Khan's 74th death anniversary today

KARACHI: Pakistan’s first Prime Minister, Liaquat Ali Khan’s 74th death anniversary is being observed on Thursday (today).

A contingent of Pakistan Air Force offered salute, while recital of holy Qur’an held beside the last abode of Liaquat Ali Khan in the Mazar-e-Quaid compound.

His grandson Kamal Liaquat paid respects at the grave and opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Ali Khursheedi laid floral wreath and offered Fateha.

Born in Karnal, British India on October 1st, 1885, Liaquat Ali Khan received his education from Aligarh Muslim University in India and Oxford University in the United Kingdom.

He worked alongside Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the struggle for a separate homeland for Muslims.

Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated on this day (October 16) in 1951 during a public gathering at Company Bagh in Rawalpindi, which was later renamed Liaquat Bagh in his honor.

In his message on this occasion, President Asif Ali Zardari paid rich tribute to Liaquat Ali Khan.

He said Liaquat Ali Khan rendered historic services for the development and stability of the country after the creation of Pakistan. He said Liaquat Ali Khan’s honesty, commitment to national unity and adherence to democratic principles remain a guiding light even today.