Pakistan’s first two monkeypox patients recover from disease

ISLAMABAD: Federal Ministry of Health said Sunday that the first two monkeypox cases reported in Pakistan last week have recovered from the virus, ARY News reported quoting sources

The person, who arrived from Saudi Arabia and was under treatment at the Pakistan Institute Of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital, has been discharged, health ministry officials said.

Meanwhile, the other person, who was on the same flight and quarantined at his home, was said to be in a stable condition after testing negative.

Earlier, Sindh health minister Dr Azra Fazl Pechuho ruled out the detection of monkeypox cases in Karachi.

The rebuttal followed after it emerged that three cases of monkeypox had been reported in the Sindh capital.

The Sindh’s minister in her statement said no passenger has tested positive for mpox at the Jinnah International Airport (Karachi airport) and added that airport administration is not authorised to pass the information without confirmation.

Sindh health ministry is closely monitoring the situation and isolation wards have also been established at Jinnah and Chandka hospitals.

