Pakistan's first water treatment park being established in Karachi: Wahab

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that Pakistan’s first water treatment park being established in Karachi.

Talking here Murtaza Wahab said that in the initial phase the water treatment park will treat 35 MGD water daily. “The water treatment park will be inaugurated soon,” Mayor said.

Mayor said that a key pilot project being started for providing water to industries.

He said that only KMC will initiate development work on Rs 70 billion development projects in Karachi this year.

“The KDA, water board and the transport department separately working on different projects,” he said. “In aggregate Rs 300 development budget has been allocated for Karachi this year,” he said.