Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increase after IMF tranche

KARACHI: Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves increased to US$16.64 billion by the week ended May 16, ARY News reported, citing the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Pakistan’s reserves held by the SBP increased to $ 11.44 billion following a tranche from the International Monetary Fund.

“SBP reserves increased by US$ 1,043 million to US$ 11,446.5 million as SBP received 2nd tranche of SDR 760 million (US$ 1,023 million) from the IMF under EFF program on May 13, 2025,“ the central bank said.

Meanwhile, the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded as $ 5.2 billion.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on May 09, 2025, were $ 15.61 billion.

Among them the central bank held foreign reserves recorded as $ 10.4 billion while reserves of $ 5.21 billion were held by the commercial banks.