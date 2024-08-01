Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increase to US$14.39bn

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by US$ 75 million to US$ 9.1 billion during the week ended on 26th July, ARY News reported.

According to the SBP, Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves stood at US$ 14. 39 billion during the period. Meanwhile, the country’s net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$ 5.28 billion as of 26th July.

“During the week ended on 26-July-2024, SBP reserves increased by US$ 75 million to US$ 9,102.2 million,” the SBP said in a statement.

Earlier, it was reported on July 25 that Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves stood at US$14.34 billion as of 19th July.

The central bank in a statement said that Pakistan’s reserves held by the SBP decreased by US$ 397 million to US$ 9.02 billion.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are 5.3 billion.

“During the week ended on 19-July-2024, SBP reserves decreased by US$ 397 million to US$ 9,027.2 million due to external debt repayment,” the statement read.