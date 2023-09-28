Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves reach $13.18 billion

KARACHI: The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan reached US$ 13.18 billion while reserves held by the central bank stood at $7,636.7 million.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday that SBP’s reserves decreased by %59 million to $7,636.7 million on account of debt repayments during the week ended on September 22, 2023.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5,525.1 million, it added.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ending on September 15, 2023, were $13.186 billion.

Among them, foreign reserves held by the central bank were $7.695 billion while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $5.491 billion.