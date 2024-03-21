Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves stand at US$ 13,390.7mn: SBP

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $ US$ 105 million to US$ 8,017.9 million as of 15th March 2024, ARY News reported on Thursday citing SBP

The central bank’s spokesman stated in a statement that the country’s total liquid foreign reserves stood at US$ 13,390.7 million in the week ended March 15, 2024.

Giving a breakup, the SBP maintained that Pakistan’s net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$ 5,372.8 million

“During the week ended on 15-Mar-2024, SBP’s reserves increased by US$ 105 million to US$ 8,017.9 million,” the central bank added.

Earlier on March it was reported that Pakitan’s foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP increased by $17 million on a weekly basis, reaching a total of $7.91 billion as of March 8.

According to the data released by the SBP, total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $13.15 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.24 billion.

The central bank did not specify a reason for the increase in the reserves.

“During the week ended on 08-Mar-2024, SBP’s reserves increased by US$ 17 million to US$ 7,912.9 million,” it said.