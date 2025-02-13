Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves stand at US$ 15.86bn

KARACHI: Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves were recorded at US$15.86 billion during the week ended on February 7, ARY News reported citing the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Pakistan’s reserves held by the SBP decreased by US$ 252 million to US$ 11.16 billion during that time, the central bank said in a statement.

During the same period, Pakistan’s net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$4.69 billion.

“During the week ended on 07-Feb-2025, SBP reserves decreased by US$ 252 million to US$ 11,166.6 million due to external debt repayments,” the SBP added.

Earlier during the week ended on January 31, Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves stood at US$16.04 billion.

Pakistan’s reserves held by the SBP increased by US$ 46 million to US$ 11.41 billion during the period, the central bank said in a statement.

During the week ended on January 31, Pakistan’s net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$4.62 billion.

“During the week ended on 31-Jan-2025, SBP reserves increased by US$ 46 million to US$ 11,418.3 million,” the central bank added.