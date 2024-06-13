Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves stand at US$14.38bn

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increased by US$168 million in the first week of June, reaching US$14.38 billion, ARY News reported citing the State Bank of Pakistan.

As per a statement issued by the central bank, Pakistan’s reserves held by commercial banks increased by US$174 million to $5.28 billion during the week ended on June 7.

The reserves held by the SBP decreased by US$6.2 million to stand at US$9.10 billion. The central bank did not mention the reasons for the decrease in the reserves held by it.

"During the week ended on 07-June-2024, SBP reserves decreased by US$ 6 million to US$ 9,103.3 million," the SBP's statement read.

Earlier on June 6, it was reported that the foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) stood at US$ 9.093 billion after a decrease of US$ 63 million due to external debt repayments.

In a statement, the central bank’s spokesperson said that the country’s total liquid foreign reserves stood at US$ 14.31 billion during the week ended on 31st May.

According to the SBP, out of the total foreign reserves, US$ 5.22 billion is held by commercial banks as net foreign reserves.

