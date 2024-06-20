Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves stand at US$14.41bn

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $31 million on a weekly basis, ARY News reported.

The central bank in a statement said that after the increase Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP stood $9.135 billion as of 14th June 2024.

“During the week ended on 14-June-2024, SBP reserves increased by US$ 31 million to US$ 9,134.7 million,” the statement added.

The country’s total liquid foreign reserves stood at $14.415 billion, according to the SBP. Out of the total, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are US$ 5.28 billion.

Earlier on June 13 it was reported that Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increased by US$168 million in the first week of June, reaching US$14.38 billion.

As per a statement issued by the central bank, Pakistan’s reserves held by commercial banks increased by US$174 million to $5.28 billion during the week ended on June 7.

The reserves held by the SBP decreased by US$6.2 million to stand at US$9.10 billion. The central bank did not mention the reasons for the decrease in the reserves held by it.

“During the week ended on 07-June-2024, SBP reserves decreased by US$ 6 million to US$ 9,103.3 million,” the SBP’s statement read.