Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves stand at US$14.64bn

KARACHI: Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves stood at US$ 14.645 billion as of 5th July 2024, ARY News reported citing the State Bank of Pakistan.

The central bank in a statement said that Pakistan’s reserves held by the SBP increased by US$ 16 million to US$ 9.405 billion.

According to the SBP, Pakistan’s net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are 5.24 billion.

“During the week ended on 05-July-2024, SBP reserves increased by US$ 16 million to US$ 9,405.1 million,” the statement added.

Earlier, it was reported that Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increased by US$365.7 million to reach US$14.57 billion as of 28th June.

The central bank in a statement said that Pakistan’s reserves held by the SBP stood at US$9.38 billion after an increase of US$ 493.7 million.

The SBP statement read that the country’s reserves held by the commercial banks decreased by US$128 million to US$5.18 billion,

“During the week ended on 28-June-2024, SBP reserves increased by US$ 494 million to US$ 9,389.5 million due to official inflows from multilateral agencies,” the SBP added.