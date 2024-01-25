Pakistan’s foreign reserves stands at US$ 13,341.4m

KARACHI: Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves stood at $13,341.4 million as of January 19, 2024, as reported by ARY News quoting the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

According to data issued by the central bank’s spokesperson, the SBP received an IMF tranche under SBA and facilitated the government’s external debt repayments during the week. After accounting for all flows, SBP’s reserves recorded a net increase of $243 million, reaching $8,270.5 million.

Giving a breakup of Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves position, the SBP revealed that foreign reserves of Pakistan held by commercial banks stood at $5,070.9 million.

In the previous week ending on January 12, 2023, total liquid foreign reserves held by the country were $13,145.1 million. Among them, foreign reserves held by the central bank were $8,027.4 million, while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $5,117.7 million.

Earlier on January 18, it was reported that Pakistan’s liquid foreign exchange reserves dropped to $13.1451 billion as of January 12 due to debt repayments during the week.