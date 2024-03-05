Pakistan’s gas reserves likely to be reduced by half till 2027: SSGC

In an alarming announcement, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has said that Pakistan’s gas reserves are likely to be reduced by half by 2027, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The SSGC said the consumption of the gas is increasing and the reserves of the natural gas are diminishing rapidly. The company underlined the need to shift to RLNG from the local gas.

The SSGC further said it is working on biogas, nitrogen production and production of gas from the coal to meet the needs of the country’s gas.

To meet the gas needs of the country, the caretaker cabinet okayed work on the Pak-Iran gas pipeline, but the United States raised reservations about the project due to the international restrictions on Iran.

Earlier in February, the caretaker government jacked up gas tariff across Pakistan to meet the conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the sources said.

According to reliable sources, there was a Rs 100 per mmbtu increase for protected consumers, while for non-protected consumers substantial hike of Rs 300 per mmbtu was approved.