Pakistan’s 21st humanitarian aid consignment for Palestine, Lebanon reaches Damascus

Pakistan’s 21st consignment of humanitarian aid for war-affected people of Palestine and Lebanon has successfully landed in Damascus, Syria.

The consignment was sent on Wednesday via chartered flight, carrying seventeen tons of relief items from the Government of Pakistan and National Disaster Management Authority.

Ambassador of Pakistan in Damascus, Shahid Akhtar, received the humanitarian assistance.

The Government of Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to providing humanitarian assistance to the war-affected people of Palestine and Lebanon.

In October last year, Pakistan announced sending assistance for Palestinians reeling from Israel’s relentless bombing.

“A chartered aircraft carrying 100 tonnes of essential medical supplies, tents, and blankets would depart from Islamabad for Egypt this afternoon, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said at a weekly press briefing on Thursday.

From Egypt, these items would be transferred to the people of Gaza, she added.

She also expressed its disappointment over the results of the emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), and called for an immediate end to the bombardment and inhumane blockade of Gaza.