web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Pakistan continues to dispatch aid for Gaza, Lebanon

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

On the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) continues to provide humanitarian aid to the affected people of Gaza and Lebanon.

The 17th consignment of aid was dispatched from Karachi to Lebanon today. This aid shipment, sent by NDMA in collaboration with Al-Khidmat Foundation, comprised approximately 17 tons of supplies, including tents, food tins, dry milk, rice, clothes, hygiene kits and medicines.

Earlier, the second consignment of aid was dispatched on Thursday from Karachi to Lebanon. This aid shipment, sent by NDMA in collaboration with Al-Khidmat Foundation, comprises approximately 100 tons of supplies, including medicines, ready-to-eat meat, tents, tarpaulins, warm bedding, winter clothing, and powdered milk.

The aid was dispatched via flight from Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, to Beirut, Lebanon, a news release said.

Read more: Pakistan to send urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza

The send off ceremony held at Jinnah International Airport was attended by the representatives from NDMA, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Al-Khidmat Foundation and local administration.

During ceremony, the attendees emphasized the urgent need to provide relief to the war-torn populations of Palestine and Lebanon, considering the ongoing conflict and the needs of the affected communities.

They reaffirmed the Government of Pakistan’s commitment to supporting their brothers and sisters in distress and stressed the importance of collaboration by welfare organizations and the Pakistani public in strengthening these efforts.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.