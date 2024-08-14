Aerial firing leaves 70 injured in Karachi on Independence day

KARACHI: On Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day, aerial firing in various areas of Karachi left 70 people, including women and children, injured, ARY News reported.

According to rescue officials, so far 13 suspects, including a police officer, have been taken into custody involved in the aerial firing started at midnight.

According to police officials, the suspects identified as ASI Danial, Muhammad Wajid, Abdullah, Anas, Bilal Raza, Abdul Rahman, Haris, Shahzeb, and Muhammad were arrested in operations conducted by the District Kiamari, City, and East Police.

The Nation is celebrating 77th Independence Day today with a renewed pledge to work with spirit of Pakistan Movement to make country a true Islamic welfare state.

The day dawned with thirty-one gun salute at the Federal Capital and twenty-one gun salute at provincial headquarters. Special prayers were offered in mosques for peace, solidarity and prosperity of country.

The national flag hosting ceremony of the day was held at Pakistan Monument in Islamabad. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif hoisted the national flag.

The main festivities occur in Islamabad, where the president and prime minister broadcast uplifting speeches about national heroes, recent achievements, and goals for the future. Main government buildings like the Parliament House, Supreme Court, President’s House, and more are decorated with bright lights and colors.