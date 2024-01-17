Pakistan’s IT exports increased by 22.67% in Dec 2023

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information Technology (IT) Dr Umar Saif on Wednesday said that the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) export remittances of Pakistan had increased by 22.67 per cent in December 2023.

A total of $303 million ITC exports proceeds were received in December, following a 13% increase in November 2023, the minister said in statement.

Dr Umar Saif said that facilitative measures, such as allowing to retain 50% of the dollars, digital payment systems, and initiatives for freelancers had played a crucial role in boosting ICT exports growth.

Expressing gratitude to Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and the Special Investment Facilitation Council for their efforts in providing facilities for the IT industry, he said that the objective behind the policies was to bolster the national economy and advance the IT and telecom sectors in the country.

Dr Saif said it was a beginning, which would usher in significant industry’s growth. “The reforms introduced by the caretaker government has played a key role in that regard.”

Recently, Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar has launched the establishment of Pakistan E-Rozgar Co-Working Centers across the country to facilitate freelancers and promote the IT sector.

Addressing the launching ceremony of Tech Destination Pakistan in Islamabad, he stated that the initiative aims to create an ecosystem where talented individuals can thrive.

He mentioned that these centers, supported by interest-free loans, assistance, and training, would help enhance the capacity of the youth.

PM Kakar stated that the government is working to materialize the vision of a digital Pakistan through multiple cross-sectoral digital transformation initiatives.