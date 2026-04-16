Pakistan’s IT exports register 21 percent increase

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Information Technology (IT) sector exports saw an increase of 21 percent in March 2026, ARY News reported.

According to a report released by the State Bank of Pakistan, the country’s IT sector exports totaled $413 million in March, 13 per cent increase in comparison to previous month of February.

Exports increased by 20 percent in the first nine months of the current fiscal year, reaching to $3.39 billion.

The growth has been attributed to Pakistan’s expanding access to new markets, while including a growing market share in the Gulf countries.

The government has fixed a target of $ five billion IT exports for the current financial year, while the experts said that the IT exports could reach to $4.5 billion during the FY25-26. exports target has been fixed US$ 10 billion by 2029 under the national economic program.

Earlier, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) report said Pakistan’s exports of Information Technology and IT-enabled Services crossed $2.17 bln in the first seven months of FY24-25.

As per the central bank’s report, exports comprising computer services and call center services during the first seven months (July-January) of the current fiscal year 2024-25 and stood at $2.17 billion as against $1.72 billion during the same period of the previous fiscal year.