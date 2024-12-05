Pakistan’s IT industry faces Rs 1.3 billion daily losses: P@SHA chief

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) chief revealed that Pakistan’s IT industry is facing an estimated daily loss of Rs 1.3 billion, ARY News reported.

P@SHA chairman made this statement during a Senate Standing Committee on IT and Telecommunications meeting headed by Senator Palwasha Khan.

The chairman stated that the IT industry is growing at a rate of 30% per annum, but the losses are hindering its progress. He suggested that the government should register VPNs at the local level to mitigate these losses.

On the other hand, PTA chairman mentioned that 30,974 people have been registered on VPNs so far.

Back on 19 Nov 2024, PTA announced a ‘simplified’ VPN registration process for freelancers and organizations.

Read More: Opposition-led protests costing Pakistan Rs 190bln daily, claims FinMin



Now, software houses, call centres, banks, embassies, and freelancers can easily register their VPNs via PTA’s official website.

Members of the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) can also benefit from this facility, according to a press statement issued by the PTA.

To complete the registration, it is essential to fill out an online form that includes the CNIC, company registration details, and taxpayer status. Freelancers must provide proof of their affiliation with a project or company, such as a letter or email.

The approval process for this registration is completed within 8 to 10 hours, and so far, over 20,000 companies and freelancers have successfully registered their VPNs through this system.

Individuals wishing to use VPNs for commercial purposes must provide the required details and relevant proof from their employer.