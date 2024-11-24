Opposition-led protests costing Pakistan Rs 190bln daily, claims FinMin

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has revealed the significant economic losses caused by opposition-led protests, ARY News reported.

Muhammad Aurangzeb held a press conference amid Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) planned march towards Islamabad. He highlighted the severe economic impact of such protests, emphasizing the need for political stability to safeguard the country’s economy.

Addressing the media, he stated that the daily financial damage from opposition-led lockdowns and protests exceeds Rs190 billion.

He explained that disruptions caused by protests hinder tax collection, obstruct businesses, and negatively impact exports. Additional expenses are also incurred for maintaining law and order during such protests.

The minister highlighted that the IT and telecommunications sectors face separate economic losses, with their closure affecting social dynamics and the digital economy.

According to a detailed report by the Ministry of Finance, protests result in a daily GDP loss of Rs 144 billion. Export reductions cost Rs 26 billion daily, while direct foreign investment declines lead to an additional Rs 3 billion loss.

Aurangzeb added that provinces bear additional losses, including Rs 26 billion daily in the agricultural sector and over Rs 20 billion in the industrial sector.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) leadership, claiming they are seemingly disinterested in securing the release of their founder, Imran Khan.

Speaking at a news conference, Musadik Malik emphasised that solving public issues is the government’s priority, highlighting that government measures have led to a reduction in inflation, and the stock market is at its highest level in history.

He added that the nation must unite against extremism, mentioning that people from Parachinar are sitting on the roads with the bodies of their loved ones, yet there has been no sign of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur going to help them.

Musadik Malik also criticised Ali Amin Gandapur for trying to attack Punjab and Islamabad, adding, “What happened to his Do-or-Die rally today? There are voices everywhere saying ‘Arrest me, take me in.’ Where are all the senior PTI leaders? No rallies are visible in Punjab, Lahore, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala.”