Musadik Malik accuses PTI leadership of ‘blocking’ founder’s release

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) leaders, claiming they do not want the release of their founder, Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Speaking at a news conference here on Sunday, Musadik Malik emphasised that solving public issues is the government’s priority, highlighting that government measures have led to a reduction in inflation, and the stock market is at its highest level in history.

He added that the nation must unite against extremism, mentioning that people from Parachinar are sitting on the roads with the bodies of their loved ones, yet there has been no sign of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur going to help them.

Musadik Malik also criticised Ali Amin Gandapur for trying to attack Punjab and Islamabad, adding, “What happened to his Do or Die rally today? There are voices everywhere saying ‘Arrest me, take me in.’ Where are all the senior PTI leaders? No rallies are visible in Punjab, Lahore, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala.”

Musadik Malik stated that elements opposed to the country’s progress could not digest Pakistan’s growth, questioning the whereabouts of the millions of people PTI claimed would attend its call.

“I am in Karachi today, why didn’t people from Sindh show up? Where are the people from Larkana, Karachi, and Hyderabad, who were called upon? A wave is coming from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; let’s see where it goes,” said Musadik Malik

The Petroleum Minister further remarked, “PTI’s voters usually show up, but are the leaders hiding somewhere to rest at the KP House? They talk of bloodshed and fire, yet sleep in hotels at night.”

Further adding, “They need to explain: what’s coming out of their speeches? Where are the PTI members who haven’t been arrested? They don’t want any discussion on the release of PTI’s founder.”

Musadik Malik also questioned the political role of Bushra Bibi, stating, “If she was supposed to be apolitical, then how is she leading rallies? Now it’s clear that she’s no longer apolitical. What happened to your narrative of hereditary politics?”

PML-N’s stalwart stated that there were always doubts about whether Bushra Bibi was behind the decisions made by PTI’s founder. “Now it makes sense where the cipher issue came from after waking up at night.”

Lastly, he referred to a recent statement made by Bushra Bibi regarding a foreign country, which has led to embarrassment in the global community, particularly impacting Pakistan’s foreign policy.

He remarked that many people now believe Bushra Bibi isn’t just entering politics—she’s the one controlling it.

It is pertinent to note that, Former first lady, Bushra Bibi and Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa CM Ali Amin Gandapur on Sunday 24 Nov departed for Islamabad with PTI convoy for their planned protest.

Earlier it emerged that PTI convoy from Peshawar was delayed amid leadership dispute between Bushra Bibi and Gandapur.

According to the schedule, Ali Amin Gandapur was designated to lead the convoy. However, sources report that Bushra Bibi is insisting on taking charge, creating tension within the party ranks.

Reportedly, Gandapur argued, “The party founder has stated that you are not involved in politics,” urging Bushra Bibi to remain at home while he leads the convoy.

This internal power struggle had stalled the convoy’s departure from Peshawar, further complicating PTI’s plans amid nationwide protests.

In response to the PTI protest in Islamabad, authorities have completely sealed the entry and exit points of the twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad.