Pakistan’s largest expo centre to be built in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has given the approval in principle for building Pakistan’s largest expo centre in Faisalabad, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The state-of-art expo centre of Pakistan will be built in Faisalabad to facilitate the industrialists and foreign investors following the approval of the Punjab chief minister.

Usman Buzdar announced that an expo centre will also be constructed in Sialkot city. He said that a surgical city will be established in Sialkot for increasing exports.

The chief minister revealed further plans that the provincial government will start work on the Aqua Park project in Chunian soon. The government’s facilitation centres are playing a key role in assisting the investors.

He welcomed the investors for showing interest in making investments in the special economic zones.

The decisions were taken in a high-level session chaired by CM Usman Buzdar to review the progress on special economic zones in Punjab. The chief minister said that the work on economic zones is continued in Chunian, Bahawalpur and Muzaffargarh.

He issued directives to make the special economic zones functional at the earliest.

Earlier in September 2020, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood had said that common expo centres would be established in four cities of Punjab to boost the industry sector.

The ‘common expo centre’ will be established for Sialkot, Gujrat, Wazirabad and Gujranwala cities, for which the Punjab government will be approached for the allocation of land, announced Razak Dawood.

