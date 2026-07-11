Pakistan's livestock sector expanded by 89% in 18 years

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s livestock sector has expanded by almost double in last 18 years, according to the figures of the latest agriculture census.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has released the results of the 7th agriculture census, conducted in Year 2024.

The number of cattle head in the country has almost doubled during the last 18 years. According to the agriculture census results the aggregate of animals in the livestock sector, has enhanced by 89 percent during the 18 years’ period.

According to the agriculture census the number of buffaloes has enhanced by 75 percent, while the number of goats has increased by 78% to reach to 95.830 million.

The census figures said that the dairy cows’ number has enhanced by 140 percent and dairy buffaloes by 111 percent.

The livestock sector playing pivotal role in agriculture economy, rural employment and food security sources said.

The digital census system provide assistance in policy making of the sector.