Ministers get 140 percent salary raise

ISLAMABAD: The salaries of federal ministers and ministers of state in Pakistan have been increased by more than 140 percent, effective from January 1, 2025, ARY News reported.

As per details, the monthly salary of federal ministers has been raised from Rs218,000 to Rs519,000, aligning their pay with that of Members of Parliament.

The President of Pakistan has issued an ordinance amending the Salaries, Allowances, and Privileges Act of 1975.

It is worth mentioning here that in January 2025, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has approved a salary increase for parliamentarians, effective January 1, 2025, ARY News reported.

One parliament member reportedly received approximately Rs. 519,000 in their account, following the salary increase.

However, the Speaker of the National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq, will continue to receive around Rs 218,000, with no increase. Similarly, the Deputy Speaker’s salary remains unchanged.

According to sources, the Finance Committee, authorised to make changes to the parliamentarians’ salaries, approved the increment on January 25. The committee has now implemented the salary hike, after the prime minster’s approval which has been reflected in the members’ accounts.

The sources revealed that the Finance Committee does not have the authority to increase the salaries of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

The salary hike is expected to benefit all parliament members, with the exception of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

Earleir, the Punjab Assembly approved the increase in the monthly salaries of MPAs, provincial ministers, speaker, deputy speaker, parliamentary secretaries and other officials