Pakistan’s next prime minister will be a ‘jiyala’, says Bilawal in DG Khan rally

Dera Ghazi Khan: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday claimed that his party would form the next government in the country and the next prime minister will be a jiyala, ARY News reported.

“The next prime minister and the next chief minister Punjab will be a jiyala,” said the PPP chairman while addressing the workers convention in South Punjab’s Dera Ghazi Khan district.

Bilawal Bhutto said the PPP government during its tenure laid a network of development works in South Punjab and had made prime minister from South Punjab.

“If transparent elections are held in the country, then PPP will win from all over the country and form next government,” he said.

The PPP chairman said former president Asif Ali Zardari introduced Benazir Income Support Programme for poor people and started China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“We have come out to save the poor people of Pakistan and we will not forgive current rulers for making the lives of the poor difficult,” he added.

“Imran Khan had promised 10 million jobs and 50 lac houses but instead he is snatching jobs, roti, kapra and makan,” the PPP chairman said while lashing out at incumbent government policies.

Later in the day, the PPP chairman also visited the residence of veteran politician and former Punjab governor Sardar Zulfiqar Khan Khosa.

ڈیرہ غازی خان: پاکستان پیپلزپارٹی کے چیئرمین بلاول بھٹو زرداری کے اعزاز میں سابق گورنر پنجاب سردار ذوالفقار خان کھوسہ کی جانب سے عشائیہ ڈیرہ غازی خان: چیئرمین بلاول بھٹو زرداری کے اعزاز میں عشائیے کے موقع پر سابق وزیراعلی پنجاب دوست محمد کھوسہ بھی موجود@BBhuttoZardari pic.twitter.com/lqG3wLcvQr — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) September 5, 2021

He was accompanied by former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani and other PPP Punjab leaders.

ڈیرہ غازی خان: چیئرمین بلاول بھٹو زرداری کو کھوسہ خاندان کی قدیم روایتی تلوار کا تحفہ پیش کیا گیا pic.twitter.com/Y4GLItsWiv — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) September 5, 2021

