Pakistan’s prosperity is agenda of PML-N: Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif said that the prosperity of the people and uplifting Pakistan’s progress to the ranks of developed nations is the agenda of his party, ARY News reported.

He made these remarks during a meeting with party leaders from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a province which he referred to as the “heart of Pakistan”. Nawaz Sharif said that the country’s progress is often derailed by political crises.

Nawaz Sharif acknowledged the significant sacrifices made by the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Pakistan Movement and the fight against terrorism. He reiterated that the PML-N is committed to uplifting the country's progress and prosperity, with a focus on reforming institutions and the system. Nawaz Sharif said that the PML-N government has taken up the challenge of steering the country out of political crises, and as a result, Pakistan's progress towards decline has 'halted'. He expressed optimism that the country is now on the path to progress and prosperity.



Earlier in Islamabad, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expanded his federal cabinet by inducting 27 new members, including some from allied parties. Thirteen federal ministers, 11 state ministers, and three advisers took the oath at a ceremony held at President House.

President Asif Ali Zardari administered the oath to the new federal cabinet, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also present on the occasion. The federal cabinet now comprises 46 members.

The new ministers are Hanif Abbasi, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Moin Watto, Mustafa Kamal, Sardar Yusuf, Ali Parvez, Shaza Fatima, Junaid Anwar, Khalid Magsi, Pir Imran Shah, Aurangzeb Khachi, Rana Mubasher, and Raza Hayat Haraj. The 11 state ministers are Barrister Aqeel Malik, Malik Rasheed, Armaghan Subhani, Talal Chaudhry, Khyel Das, Rehman Kanju, Bilal Kayani, Mukhtar Bharat, Shazra Mansab, Anwar Chaudhry, and Wajiha Qamar. Additionally, three new advisers have been appointed: Muhammad Ali, Tauqir Shah, and Pervez Khattak. The cabinet expansion comes nearly a year after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took office.