Pakistan’s qualification scenario for FIH World Cup

Pakistan’s hopes of reaching the second phase of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 will go down to the wire after the Green Shirts collected just one point from their opening two Pool D matches.

Pakistan began their campaign with a disappointing 4-1 defeat to England before showing greater resilience to secure a 3-3 draw against Wales in their second outing.

The result against Wales kept Pakistan’s qualification hopes alive, but their route to the Second Pool Phase remains heavily dependent on the outcome of the final round of Pool D fixtures.

Pakistan will face arch-rivals India on August 19, while England will take on Wales in the other Pool D encounter.

The Green Shirts received a boost from India’s 4-2 defeat to England, which prevented the hosts from pulling clear in the race for the top two positions.

Pakistan now know that nothing less than victory against India will keep their qualification hopes firmly alive.

If Pakistan beat India and England defeat Wales, the Green Shirts will secure a place in the Second Pool Phase. A draw between England and Wales would also put Pakistan in a strong position if they manage to overcome India.

However, Pakistan’s task becomes more complicated if Wales defeat England. In that scenario, the qualification race could come down to head-to-head records or goal difference, depending on the applicable tournament regulations.