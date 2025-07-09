Pakistan’s remittances surge to $3.4 billion in June 2025

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported a significant rise in remittances during June 2025, with a total inflow of $3.4 billion.

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), remittances in June 2025 reached $3.4 billion, marking a 7.9% year-on-year increase.

For the entire fiscal year 2025, total remittances amounted to $38.3 billion, reflecting a substantial growth of 26.6% compared to the previous fiscal year.

State Bank of Pakistan reported that the highest inflows during June came from Saudi Arabia, with remittances totaling $823.2 million.

The United Arab Emirates followed with $717.2 million.

Additionally, $537.6 million were received from the United Kingdom and $281.2 million from the United States.

In May 2025, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) also reported a rise in remittances.

According to the central bank, Over the first 11 months of the fiscal year 2024-25 , Pakistan received a cumulative $34.9 billion in remittances. The remittances amount marks a substantial jump from the $27.1 billion recorded in the first 10 months of the previous fiscal year 2023-24.

The SBP also reported a 28.8 percent increase in remittances compared to the corresponding period last year. The central bank said that as compared to April 2025, remittances saw a 16 percent increase, while they grew by 13.7 percent year-on-year from May 2024.