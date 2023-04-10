Pakistan’s remittances up27.4% to $2.53bn in March

KARACHI: Remittances sent by overseas Pakistani workers registered an increase to 27.4pc MoM $2.53 billion, compared to $2bn in February 2023, data issued by SBP revealed Monday.

However, on yearly basis, the remittances have dropped by 10.6% YoY as compared to $2.8bn in March 2022.

Pakistan received $20.527 billion in foreign remittances from July to March 2022-23, the report said.

The inflows mainly came from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America, with Saudi Arabia being the largest contributor at $563.9 million.

Despite the decline in the yearly comparison, the increase in remittances for the month of February is a positive sign for the economy.

