Monday, April 10, 2023
type here...
HomeBusiness
Web Desk

Pakistan’s remittances up27.4% to $2.53bn in March

test

KARACHI: Remittances sent by overseas Pakistani workers registered an increase to 27.4pc MoM $2.53 billion, compared to $2bn in February 2023, data issued by SBP revealed Monday.

According to data issued by the central bank, the workers’ remittances in March 2023 clocked in at $2.53 billion compared to $2 billion in February.

However, on yearly basis, the remittances have dropped by 10.6% YoY as compared to $2.8bn in March 2022.

Pakistan received $20.527 billion in foreign remittances from July to March 2022-23, the report said.

The inflows mainly came from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America, with Saudi Arabia being the largest contributor at $563.9 million.

Despite the decline in the yearly comparison, the increase in remittances for the month of February is a positive sign for the economy.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2023 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.