Pakistan’s security top priority for US: Ambassador Blome

ISLAMABAD: The US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome said on Thursday that the prosperity and security of Pakistan remained a top priority for the United States.

Ambassador Blome called on Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar where the two discussed various aspects of bilateral relations and recent global and regional developments, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Last month, the US envoy in a meeting with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb noted the US government’s support for Pakistan’s work with the International Monetary Fund IMF to complete its Stand-By Arrangement (SBA).

In a meeting on March 19, the finance minister and the US envoy discussed matters related to US cooperation and support for the country’s efforts to meet its reform targets.

“Ambassador Blome underscored his commitment to expanding further US-Pakistan economic cooperation in areas of mutual interest,” the Embassy of the United States of America said in a statement.