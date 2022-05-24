Pakistan’s social entrepreneur teams up with Selena Gomez

Pakistani-American social entrepreneur, Shiza Shahid collaborates with singer and beauty mogul Selena Gomez for a new cookware line.

‘Our Place’ is a cookware brand launched by an American-based Pakistani social entrepreneur, Shiza Shahid, along with her husband and a business partner. For their recent collab line, the brand joined hands with a super successful singer cum actor and now a beauty entrepreneur, Selena Gomez.

The collab was announced by the brand on the photo and video sharing site earlier this month. “We’re SO excited to share with you the Our Place x Selena Gomez collection,” read their post on Instagram.

‘Our Place’ described the collab as a ‘celebration’ of all ways of cooking, either as “beginners or experts, perfectly or imperfectly, messily and joyously,” all it needs to be is, “a form of therapy and a catalyst for connection.”

In her joint post with the brand, owner Shiza Shahid noted the collaboration as ‘a dream come true’. “We launched Our Place a little over two years ago to inspire more people to reconnect with their heritage, their food systems, and one another by cooking and sharing food,” she wrote.

“Selena’s work in mental health and her joyful, authentic (and often very funny!) journey to home cooking couldn’t be more reflective of what Our Place stands for.”

As per ‘Our Place’, 10% of the profits from the cookware line will be donated to the ‘Rare Impact Fund’ for the expansion of mental health services. For those unversed, the fund is part of CSR by ‘Rare Beuty’, a beauty cosmetics brand owned by Gomez.

It is pertinent to mention that Shiza Shahid previously co-founded ‘Malala Fund’ with Yousafzai and had also served as CEO of the non-profit organization working towards the education of girls.

