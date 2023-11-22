Pakistan’s T20I series against Netherlands indefinitely postponed

Pakistan’s T20I tour of the Netherlands in 2024 has been posted till further notice due to scheduling conflicts and concerns regarding player workload.

Pakistan were to play a three-match T20I series against the Netherlands as a buildup to the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the United States.

Roland Lefebvre, the High-performance manager of the Koninklijke Nederlandse Cricket Board (KNCB), told cricket website ESPNcricinfo that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had asked them to postpone the tour citing scheduling clashes, and concerns about player workload as reasons.

“The KNCB understands the predicament the PCB are in, given the busy playing schedules and at the same time keeping the well-being of players in mind,” Roland Lefebvre was quoted saying in the report. “We value the good relationship we have with the PCB, and look forward to rescheduling this series to a later date.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Netherlands had hosted a three-match ODI series against Pakistan as part of the Super League. Green Shirts had won all the fixtures.

The PCB had confirmed that they had requested a delay and were actively working on searching for an alternate window.

