Pakistan’s tallest man Naseer Soomro promoted in PIA

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tallest man Naseer Soomro has been promoted to the position of Senior Passenger Handling Services Officer in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), reported ARY News on Wednesday.

According to details, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik presented a promotion letter to Naseer Soomro, a PIA worker and one of the world’s tallest man, at the PIA head office in Karachi.

Soomro has been promoted to the rank of Senior Passenger Handling Services Officer in Officer Group 5 to 6.

CEO PIA congratulated Soomro on the development and expressed hope that he would perform even better for the airline in the future.

On the occasion, Soomro thanked Air Marshal Arshad Malik and expressed happiness over his promotion letter.

Advisor to the CEO Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat and Chief HR Officer Air Commodore Amir Altaf were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, Head of Pakistan Bait ul Mal Sindh Hunaid Lakhani had visited Soomro and presented him a cheque of Rs 120,000 on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

