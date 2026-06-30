Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves stand $ 21.48 bln

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood US$ 21,484.7 million as of June 19, 2026, while reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan decreased to $ 15,916.4 million due to external debt payments.

The central bank, in its weekly statement on the position of liquid foreign reserves issued here on Monday, informed that Pakistan has received $ 0.7 billion from the multilateral institution in subsequent days while securing $ 1.7 billion in refinancing.

“SBP has received GoP inflow of US$ 0.7 billion from multilateral institutions and about US$ 1.7 billion as refinancing of GoP commercial loan,” it stated, adding that these inflows will be reflected in SBP’s FX reserves as of 30-Jun-2026.

“During the week ended on 19-Jun-2026, SBP’s FX reserves decreased by US$ 1,305 million to US$ 15,916.4 million,” SBP reported, attributing the decline in its reserves to repayment of the external debt.

However, the commercial banks have maintained the rising trend during the period under review as the foreign reserves held by them further increased by $ 47.6 million to $ 5,568.3 million, the breakdown of forex reserves showed.

Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves in the previous week ended on June 12, 2026, were $ 22,741.7 million. Among them, the State Bank of Pakistan held foreign exchange reserves of $ 17,221 million, while the other $ 5,520.7 million were held by the commercial banks.