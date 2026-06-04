Pakistan’s trade deficit widened by 17.48 per cent during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year 2025-26, according to the latest figures released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The data showed that the country recorded a trade deficit of US$34.758 billion during the July–May period. According to the statistics agency, imports increased by 5.94 per cent year-on-year during the period, reaching US$62.662 billion.

Meanwhile, exports declined by 5.61 per cent, with total export earnings standing at US$27.904 billion between July and May.

For the month of May alone, the trade deficit was recorded at US$2.582 billion. Exports in May amounted to US$2.705 billion, while imports totalled US$5.287 billion, according to the bureau.

On a month-on-month basis, exports rose by 9.59 per cent in May compared with April, indicating a modest improvement in overseas sales.

Imports, however, fell by 21.45 per cent compared with the previous month, contributing to a narrower monthly trade gap.

On an annual basis, exports in May 2026 increased by 1.26 per cent compared with May 2025, while imports declined by 6.63 per cent over the same period.

The latest figures highlight ongoing challenges for Pakistan’s external sector, with rising imports and weaker export performance continuing to place pressure on the country’s trade balance.