Pakistan’s weekly inflation falls for sixth straight week

ISLAMABAD: The weekly inflation measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) decreased by 0.34 percent for the combined consumption group during the week ended on May 23, ARY News reported.

This is the sixth straight decrease in weekly inflation on a week-on-week basis.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 12 (23.53 percent) items increased, 18 (35.29 percent) items decreased and 21 (41.18 percent) items remained stable.

Some of the items, prices of which, increased during the period under review include beef with bone (0.49 percent), pulse gram (0.42 percent), tea prepared (0.30 percent), mutton (0.25 percent), gur (0.22 percent), curd (0.11 percent), milk fresh (0.06 percent) and pulse mash (0.01 percent).

Selected items prices of which decreased during the period under review include garlic (7.87 percent), chicken (5.92 percent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (4.66 percent), LPG (3.23 percent), onions (1.99 percent), eggs (1.22 percent), rice basmati broken (1.12 percent), pulse masoor (0.95 percent), rice irri-6/9 (0.84 percent), pulse moong (0.57 percent), tomatoes (0.47 percent), bread plain (0.38 percent), bananas (0.34 percent), sugar (0.25 percent), mustard oil (0.24 percent), potatoes (0.07 percent) and firewood whole 40 kg (0.04 percent).

Year-on-year trend:

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 21.31 percent mainly due to an increase in the prices of gas charges for Q1 (570 percent), onions (88.26 percent), chilies powder (69.71 percent), garlic (53.46 percent), tomatoes (38.63 percent), salt powder (32.72 percent), shirting (30.39 percent), gents sandal (25.01 percent), beef (23.70 percent), energy saver (22.48 percent), pulse mash (21.79 percent) and sugar (20.18 percent) while decrease was observed in the prices of bananas (38.32 percent), wheat flour (30.82 percent), chicken (23.18 percent), cooking oil 5 litre (18.83 percent), vegetable ghee 1 kg (16.07 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (16.02 percent), mustard oil (12.49 percent), LPG (10.92 percent) and eggs (7.62 percent).