Pakistan’s weekly inflation hits 30.68pc

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday reported that the weekly inflation measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) witnessed an increase of 0.04 percent during the week ended on February 22, ARY News reported.

During the week, the prices of 23 items increased 4 items decreased and 20 items remained stable.

The items, which recorded a decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included onions Rs 29.17, eggs Rs 34.32, LPG cylinder Rs 58.96 and flour Rs 10.6 (20kg bag).

The items that recorded an increase in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included tomatoes Rs 24.53, chicken Rs 5.79 per kg, sugar Rs 1.25, mutton Rs 15.7, beef Rs 6.26 and Yogurt Rs 1.53.

On January 19, the weekly inflation measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), witnessed an increase of 0.34 percent for the combined consumption groups during the week ended on January 18.

According to the PBS data, the SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 319.00 points as compared to 317.92 points during the past week.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs. 17,732, increased by 0.61 percent and went up to 314.12 points from last week’s 312.23 points.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 22 (43.14%) items increased, 08 (15.68%) items decreased and 21 (41.18%) items remained stable.