Pakistan’s short-term inflation increases by 0.20pc

ISLAMABAD: The weekly inflation, measured by Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), increased by 0.20 per cent on a year-on-year basis for the week ending on June 15, official data showed on Friday.

The short-term inflation rose by an all-time high of 48.35pc for the period that ended on May 4.

According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the combined index was at 255.17 compared to 254.67 on June 08, 2023, while the index was recorded at 189.07 a year ago, on June 16, 2022.

Out of the 51 monitored items, the average price of 19 items increased, 12 items decreased whereas 20 items registered no change during the week.

During the week under review, the items whose prices increased the most over the same week a year ago were: Sugar (4.24%), Gur (2.42%), Wheat Flour (1.79%), Curd (1.59%), Pulse Mash (1.25%), Garlic (1.15%), Milk Fresh (1.08%) and non-food item, Washing Soap (1.61%).

On the other hand, a decrease is observed in the prices of Onions (7.56%), Bananas (5.00%), Eggs (4.86%), LPG (4.14%), Pulse Moong (2.04%), Pulse Gram (1.46%), Vegetable Ghee 1 kg (1.36%), Chicken (1.12%), Mustard Oil (0.75%), Cooking Oil 5 Litre (0.44%), Pulse Masoor (0.42%) and Vegetable Ghee 2.5 kg (0.36%).

On a yearly basis, analysis of SPI change across different income segments showed that SPI increased across all quantiles ranging between 34.57% and 36.51%.