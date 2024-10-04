Pakistan’s weekly inflation up by 0.4pc

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) latest data shows that the country’s weekly inflation rate has increased by 0.4% to 13.18%, ARY News reported quoting PBS.

According to PBS, the prices of 21 essential items, including food and energy, have risen in the past week. Tomatoes saw the highest price hike of Rs. 22.89 per kilogram, followed by onions (Rs. 8.93 per kilogram) and chicken (Rs. 16.75 per kilogram).

Other items that saw a price increase include wheat flour (Rs. 62.80 for a 20-kilogram bag), garlic (Rs. 13.75 per kilogram), lentils (Rs. 5.60 per kilogram), and LPG cylinders (Rs. 30.17 per kilogram).

However, some items like eggs (Rs. 4.43 per dozen) and bananas (Rs. 1.66 per dozen) saw a decrease in prices. Sugar prices also dropped by Rs. 1.94 per kilogram.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan’s annual consumer price inflation slowed to 6.9 per cent in September, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data showed, the lowest in more than three years.

Annual inflation had slowed the previous month to 9.6 per cent, the first single digit reading in more than three years.

Tuesday’s data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics also showed that the monthly consumer price index in September stood at -0.5 per cent.