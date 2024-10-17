PAKSAT MM1: Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite, PAKSAT MM1, under the facilitation of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), has become operational successfully.

The operationalization of the satellite is an important milestone in the country’s space and digital development.

The success of PAKSAT-MM1 will transform Pakistan’s communication infrastructure, which will benefit various IT sectors.

The satellite will provide services such as television broadcasting, community internet, and tele-education to promote local industries.

This satellite will also increase internet connectivity in remote areas which will further the government’s vision of Digital Pakistan.

In the United Nations E-Governance Development Index, Pakistan has improved its ranking by 14 points. The country now stands at 136 in overall ranking which was at 150 in 2022.

Pakistan’s second communication satellite, PakSat MM1, launched on May 30 by Pakistan’s National Space Agency (SUPARCO), has reached its earth orbit on June 05.

According to the Spokesperson of Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Commission (SUPARCO), PakSat MM1 is located at an altitude of 38,786 km above the earth.

The satellite is in earth orbit at 38.2 East.

The five-tonne PakSat MM1 is equipped with the latest communication equipment which would help provide the fastest internet facility in the country.

After reaching the orbit, the solar panels of the satellite have started functioning. Various tests will be performed on the satellite to check the condition of the satellite in orbit, the SUPARCO spokesperson said.